Top Qualities You Need to Look for When Hiring a Car Accident Lawyer

In 2018, the annual fatality caused by traffic accidents reached over 1.35 million. That’s an average of 3700 deaths a day and still not counting the 20 to 50 million other injuries resulting from vehicular accidents. This statistics shared by the WHO only tracks death or human injury. How much more if we track the minor ones resulting to damage to property? The fact is, statistically, an average driver is likely to get involved in a vehicular accident about 4-5 times in his lifetime. It seems inevitable. What then should we do when we get involved in a traffic accident? One thing is for sure, you will file an insurance claim.

When you get involved in a car accident, you need a good attorney that can represent you and help settle your claim under your insurance cover while you are going through emotional trauma and recovering from injuries. Working with a car accident lawyer can help you bring up information that you would have missed if you did the negotiations with the insurance company on your own. Most accidents result in injuries that increases stress that often impairs one’s judgment. Having a car accident lawyer negotiate for you not only removes stress from you, it also ensures you are getting the most favorable result.

Here are the top 3 qualities you should look for when hiring a car accident lawyer.

1. Performance

It is important to find a lawyer who has a high success rate in handling car accident claims. A lot of lawyers are practicing in multiple areas of law like Civil Rights Law, Criminal Law, Environmental Law and many others. Finding an attorney who is more familiar with car accident claims will be able to provide expertise to your case. A public website such as this page will make it easier to search and compare services. Remember, the more experienced the lawyer/firm, the likelier he is to be familiar with the situation you are in.

2. Availability

Some lawyers accept many cases and are unable to focus on each one because they do not have enough time. You will need someone who can promptly respond to your queries through calls and emails. The professionals at https://adamsoncleveland.com/car-accident-lawyer/ also strongly advise consideration for availability of augmentative services like medical specialists and reconstruction experts which attends to a number of due diligence tasks. These services greatly reduce stress by taking the tasks off your plate. It will not only save time and energy, having it all in one firm ensures consistency and continuity. Another key attribute is proximity. The closer you are to your lawyer’s firm, the more likely you will get more attention and support.

3. Sincerity

You need someone who is frank and sincere with his/her clients. A lawyer with a high record of success will not overstate the chance of a large financial settlement unless there is a settlement case study. He or she should inform you about the possibilities of the case, good and bad to avoid unrealistic expectations. The goal is for you to know exactly what you are getting into and what you can expect.

Remember, avoiding an accident is your topmost priority. But when you’re in one, a car accident lawyer can help make the situation easier for you. There are a lot of factors in deciding a settlement for a car accident. A competent lawyer can help you determine the most realistic figure for your situation. Choose someone you can trust.