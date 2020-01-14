How to Choose the Perfect Power Washer for Your Vehicle

If you grew up with a bucket of really soapy water and a garden hose with moss growing around it, then we know exactly why you’d want to switch to a power washer. Even though the former method might be funnier and remember you of the good old times. Nowadays, it is not that effective.

Moreover, you already know that you can’t possibly compare soapy buckets and hoses with a proper, powerful pressure washer.

Therefore, without any further ado, let’s see how you can choose the perfect power washer for their vehicle!

Petrol vs. Electric Pressure Washers

When it comes to petrol washers, they are usually used by professionals to clean or strip paint from weatherboards before painting them again or to clean bricks. However, car detailers or carwash services may rely on petrol pressure washers as they can handle constant use.

On the other hand, if you want a washer for personal use only, then your best call is an electric model. Besides cleaning your car, an electric model will also do a great job with cleaning outdoor furniture, pavers, and even the old barbeque.

Recommended Water Flow Rating

The next thing you’ll have to look for once you find a pressure washer that you like is information about its PSI – Pounds per Square Inch. When it comes to PSI, this unit shows how much liters per minute a pressure washer uses.

For personal car cleaning, a perfect power washer is one that comes with 1,200 to 3,000 psi. The lower end of the pressure ensures that you can properly wash delicate/ fragile parts of your vehicle without worrying about any damages.

On the other hand, the higher end of the pressure makes sure that there will be no stains left on your vehicle once you’re done with it.

Accessories that You May Need

When you buy a pressure washer, you’ll most likely be offered a pack that contains a range of attachments – a generic pressure wand, a deck-cleaning brush, and so on.

However, keep in mind that you may buy a pressure washer that doesn’t come equipped with a hose for detergent pick up. In this case, you’ll have to learn what accessories you should buy for a proper cleaning session.

Overall, for car washing, you will definitely need the following accessories:

Shampoo feeder

Soft-bristled brush head

Soap or detergent tank

Adjustable and preferably replaceable nozzles – as well as wands.

The Bottom Line

Choosing a pressure washer is not that difficult – choosing the perfect pressure washer for your car, on the other hand, can create some issues.

First of all, make sure that the model you get is not too weak nor too powerful for your vehicle. If you have a usual car model, then a medium-power washer is perfect.

However, if you have a 4×4 truck, for example, then you may want to choose a model with a bit of extra pressure so that you can properly clean the vehicle’s entire exterior.

Overall, you have to know exactly what you are going to use the washer for. If you do so, then choosing the one to properly clean your car won’t be too challenging!