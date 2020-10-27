Learning How To Drive? Here Are 4 Life-Saving Tips

Driving is not only fun but also an essential activity to learn and master. However, just like any other activity, learning how to drive can be a bit challenging for the newbie future driver. This shouldn’t put you off or dampen your driving spirits, even the racing legends like Mario Andretti had to kick-start their careers from driving lessons. Nevertheless, it’s not enough to just learn driving, there are other tips you should incorporate every time you get behind the wheel. Read on to know the four most crucial life-saving tips as you embark on your driving lessons.

Gaining the skills

To master the most important driving skills, you just have got to learn from the best. They’ll yelp to impart crucial life-saving skills that could come in handy down the line. Before you shift that gear lever to drive, you have to attend driving classes and subsequently, be issued with a driver’s license. In consonance with these experts at Driving School East London, driving is an incorporation of several skills and for you to be qualified, you not only need to learn them but hone and master each one of them. In the recent past, driving techniques have really changed. Today, you have defensive driving lessons where you get to learn various evasive driving maneuvers as well as life-saving driving skills.

So, why attend a driving school, and yet you can learn driving using your dad’s car?

You’ll learn from experienced trainers

You pocket-friendly prices for such an important skill

You can always go back for refresher driving courses

You learn some basic mechanics

You get a certificate and government-issued license upon completion

You get to learn all the fundamentals of driving, traffic rules, and regulations.

Be In Tandem With Your Automobile

Whichever type of vehicle you are learning, the first step should always be about familiarizing yourself with it. A vehicle has many moving parts, don’t fret, we aren’t telling you to learn everything like an engineer, but it’s advisable to take note of important aspects such as, but not limited to:

Controls and their functions

Vehicle passenger and load capacity

Best seating positions for stability reasons

Your vehicle’s aerodynamics

Type of fuel used

Safety mechanisms

Have A Clear Mind Before Taking On The Wheel

We are living in perilous times where everyone is in a hurry to make their ends meet. It’s no wonder that car accident cases have skyrocketed over the past few years. Understandably, you might be going through some emotional turmoils such as stress, depression, a painful break-up, or even an unwelcome hangover.

Regardless of what might be going through your mind, it’s critical that you learn the act of blocking it all while driving as it could help to save lives. While learning how to drive, avoid distractions such as:

Texting or picking your phone

Engaging in distracting conversation

Eating while driving

Over speeding

Ignoring your instructor’s instructions

Additionally, having the right mindset, focus, and a positive attitude will greatly reduce the chances of having road rage which can lead to messy altercations and accidents.

Embrace Modern Driving Technology

We are living in an era where you can record everything that goes on around you. Such information can be invaluable and helpful in case some evidence of a mishap is needed; it’s not uncommon for the student to be blamed for a mishap while on the road. Luckily, technological advancements have created cool gadgets that are readily available in most electronic stores at pocket-friendly prices or you could use the same tech and shop online for your preferred gadgets when learning how to drive. Some of them include:

Dash Cams

GPS location tools that have fancy robotic features such as for an added cool vibe

Cool mobile phone holder

These tips are important and should be passed on to every student on the learner’s seat. They can also be helpful when coupled with safe driving, understanding, and being aware that you are sharing the road with other road users.