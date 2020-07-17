SEMA Show 2020 Will Require Face Coverings

— Increased Cleaning, Required Face Coverings and Health Screening Among Safety Precautions at Upcoming Trade Event —

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — SEMA Showgoers will be required to wear a SEMA face coverings or a face shield during the 2020 event, as part of a proactive plan to prevent the spreading of germs and provide exhibitors and attendees with a safe environment where they will be able to conduct business. With 1,800 exhibiting companies participating in the upcoming event on Nov. 3-6, 2020, in Las Vegas, NV, the annual B2B SEMA Show will include several precautions and preventive safety measures.

“Just like the world we live in today, this year’s SEMA Show will be different,” said Tom Gattuso, SEMA VP of events. “We recognize the challenges that the industry is going through, and we’ve made changes so that the industry will be able to gather and conduct business safely.”

In addition to adhering to best practices, Show organizers released a video that outlines additional precautions that will be taken to focus on the health and well-being of those at the SEMA face coverings Show. The guidelines, which include the following, are posted at www.semashow.com.

Require use of face masks or face shields, frequent hand washing and social distancing

Designate entrance and exit areas to control and screen visitors with discrete daily health queries, incorporating non-invasive thermal cameras, etc.

Configure traffic flow with one-way aisles where possible

Install hand sanitizing stations throughout the Show, 200 feet apart

Enhance physical cleaning with hourly sanitizing of high traffic areas throughout the Show floor and common areas, including doorways, elevators, and escalators

Collaborate with Las Vegas Convention Center in their advancements to be among the first in the nation to pursue certification for safety measures aimed at outbreak prevention through actions such as sanitizing the facility nightly

Show organizers are also working with hotel partners, the Las Vegas Convention Center, and with state and city officials in Las Vegas, NV, to ensure high safety standards and government compliance for the November event.

“As a trade event focused on doing business, the SEMA face coverings Show is unique,” said Gattuso. “We’re confident that we can successfully host an event where businesses can connect safely.”

Full details about the safety guidelines and the SEMA Show are available at

www.semashow.com.

