The Gauge Magazine August 2020 Issue is here and we have some of the SICKEST feature rides for you to check out! Starting off with a 1954 Volksrod owned by Jerry Dunbar. This VW is BEAUTIFUL! Next up we have a 1954 Chevy Corvette owned by Bill Payne. If you are a lover of classic cars, then you will not want to miss out on checking out this Corvette. Next is a 1993 Dodge Dakota owned by Joe Titchenal. You will understand why the owner named this ride “Sour Apple”! Lastly for feature vehicles, we have a 2014 VW MK6 GTI owned by Jeff Sasser. This if you are a lover of volkswagens, then you will be a true lover of this one! Continuing on our cruise, we are heading over to event coverage! First up, we have Chicago World of Wheels! This show is known for bringing in some of the most beautiful classic rides, all coming to get a chance at winning the Legendary Cup award! Check it out to see what ride made Top 20, the Select Six, and the winner of the award! Lastly for show coverage, we have the Import Face Off 2020. This show brought in a crowd that was ready to enjoy and amazing show! Crowds were lined up starting at 7:30 in the morning and lines went three different directions! Don’t miss out on seeing what they enjoyed! Last but never least we have our Gauge Girl for August 2020; Megan Bryant! We also have an August 2020 Nicks Body Shop; Kelsey Cisenberry!

