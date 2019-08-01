Gauge Magazine August 2019 Issue

August 2019 is here and the car show scene is BOOMIN’! We are going to start our cruise off with event coverage. Chicago World of Wheels had brought out not only some of the most beautiful and unique rides, but also brought out many rides that were Ridler Award winners. Tuner Evolution 2018 had made their 2nd show in Chicago, Illinois one that many wouldn’t forget! You’ll want to see the rides that came out! Volktoberfest 2018 has been one show that we make sure to go to each year, and they never disappoint! Between the War Birds, Vendors, custom rides, and more; we will be around for each year coming! For feature rides this month, we have a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 owned by Spade Kreations. If you are searching for a lifted truck, this is the one that you are going to want to see! Are you a lover of Blazers? Then you’ll want to see this 2001 Chevy S10 Blazer owned by Amanda Rieder. Remember the old school family camper? Well this camper is far from the old school one you remember. Check out this 1970 Chevrolet 3500 Custom Camper owned by Josh Gifford that debuted as SEMA! Gauge Girl for August 2019 is Brooke Curtis. Check out her interview and personal photoshoot, you won’t want to miss it!