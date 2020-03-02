Gauge Magazine March 2020 Issue

The March 2020 issue is finally here! We have loads of event coverage, feature rides, and one GORGEOUS Gauge Girl! Starting off with feature rides we have a 1987 Mazda B2000 owned by Kenny Franklin and it’s one of the CLEANEST B2000 we have seen in a long time! Up next we have a 1997 Ford Probe owned by Tabith Combs! Between the graphics and the sleek interior, once you see this ride we know you’ll want to get your hands on it! Lastly, we have a 1995 GMC Sonoma owned by Blake Stewart! This GMC on Air is one that we cannot get enough of, wait until you check it out! Onto our event coverage, first up we have Eville Shindig! This show has been known to bring out the sickest pre-1968 Traditional Cars, Trucks, and Motorcycles! We also have coverage from WhiteTrash and WhiteWalls and if you have never attended this show, you’ll want to check out the coverage and then make your way to the next show! Lastly we have Prohibition Hot Rod and Moonshine Festival! Between the sick rides and delicious moonshine, the rain that Mother Nature brought out didn’t stop anyone from enjoying the show! Last but never least, we have TifneLynn as Gauge Girl for March 2020! You’ll love her photo shoot and personal interview!