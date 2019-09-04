Gauge Magazine September 2019 Issue

September is here which means the new Gauge Magazine Issue is too! This month is full of sick rides, amazing coverage, and one HOT Gauge Girl. Starting with feature rides, first up we have a 2014 Ram 1500 owned by Sean Rieder. This lowered Dodge has so much more to offer than what you would imagine! Next up we have a 1958 Chevy Impala owned by Jason Woosley. This beautiful Impala has more than just a lot of history, but a lot of love and hard work! Lastly we have a 2017 Ford F150 owned by Justin Adams. This ride has so much to offer and your jaw will drop when you see it! Cruising on over to event coverage, first up we have the Mid-America Truck Show. Bringing those in the trucking industry together to learn about new products and purchase products as well, we got you the inside coverage! Custom Car Revival brought out some of the best traditional rides from around the Indiana area! Lastly, Import Face Off St. Louis 2019 may have ended with a rainy day, but was full of drag racing, rides, and LOTS of entertainment! Gauge Girl for September 2019 is Jessika Bunny! Our Gauge Girl filled out her personal interview just for you all and her photoshoot is HOT!