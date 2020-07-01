It is time for the Gauge Magazine July 2020 Issue! As always, this issue is jam packed with feature rides, event coverage, and 2 beautiful ladies. Starting off with our feature rides we have a 1937 Ford Truck AKA Old Blue owned by Bob and Patty Spillman. This truck was handed down from the owners father and has been restored to a beautiful custom ride. Next we have a 1967 Volkswagen Beetle AKA DPNRUST owned by Mike and Amanda Robbins-Hall. This Volkswagen is the perfect ride for anyone who is a lover of old-school Vdubs. Next we have a 1957 Chevy Bel Air AKA Big Time owned by John and Kim Wargo. BelAirs have been known to catch the eyes of the crowd, but this one is a complete show stopper. Lastly, we have a 2008 Scion XB AKA Scarlet owned by Bob Clark. When we say this ride is decked out, we mean DECKED OUT! For our event coverage, we start with Steel in Motion Car Show. This is one show that has literally everything anyone could ask for when it comes to car shows; pin-up contest, vendors, food vendors, swap meet, rat rods, bike contest, camper contest, and so much more! We also have Steel in Motion Grudge Racing. Whether you wanted to race your friend, rival, stranger, or just cruise down the dragway this was the place to do it! Lastly, we have Indy World of Wheels. If you are in the surrounding area or are in the mood for a drive, this will be the place you want to be to see all the custom rides, beautiful pinstriped art work, celebrities, and enjoy the amazing atmosphere! Last but never least, we have Gauge Girl for July 2020; Bethany Snyder! We also have July 2020 Nicks Body Shop Rebecca Bolton! Don’t miss out on their HOT photoshoots and interviews!