Gauge Magazine November 2019 Issue

The November 2019 Issue is here and LIVE! Starting off with our event coverage, we have Jalopies for Jackson. This show is put on to bring awareness to childhood cancer and brain tumors! This is an amazing car show for an amazing cause and we LOVE it! We also have Lay’d Out at the Park 2019. Always an amazing show that we love and you won’t want to miss out on what rides attended. Good Times Picnic 2019 filled German Park with some of the CRAZIEST rides, you’ll love it! Finally for event coverage, we have Friends in Low Places! Held over in the Southeast, this show was full of amazing weather, vendors, rides, and MOONSHINE! Next up we have feature rides. First off, we have a 2015 Cadillac Escalade owned by Lacey Blair! You may think lifted Cadillac Escalades are a waste, but let Lacey Blair show you wrong! We have have a 1964 Chevy C10 owned by Chad Hutchens, it is absolutely SICK! Lastly, we have a 2000 Chevy S10, this ride is one that you will want to make sure that you check out. Lastly, we have our Gauge Girl Lacey Blair who also owns one of our features vehicles! Check out her personal photoshoot and her interview!

Check back next month for an issue full of SEMA 2019 coverage!

Keep checking back for live coverage from SEMA 2019!